Heineken must pay compensation to brewer that produces Vergina

Dutch justice has found the Heineken group as jointly responsible for the anti-competitive practices implemented by its subsidiary in Greece, Athenian Brewery, in the domestic beer market, ruling on the lawsuit filed by the Brewery of Macedonia-Thrace (Vergina).

It ruled that the Dutch beer giant is ‘jointly and severally liable,’ for the abuse of a dominant position by Athenian Brewery, an offense for which the latter has already been punished in Greece with a heavy fine by the Competition Commission.

On December 4, the Amsterdam court will announce the amount of compensation Heineken will have to pay to Vergina.