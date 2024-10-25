ECONOMY BUSINESS

Heineken must pay compensation to brewer that produces Vergina

Heineken must pay compensation to brewer that produces Vergina

Dutch justice has found the Heineken group as jointly responsible for the anti-competitive practices implemented by its subsidiary in Greece, Athenian Brewery, in the domestic beer market, ruling on the lawsuit filed by the Brewery of Macedonia-Thrace (Vergina).

It ruled that the Dutch beer giant is ‘jointly and severally liable,’ for the abuse of a dominant position by Athenian Brewery, an offense for which the latter has already been punished in Greece with a heavy fine by the Competition Commission.

On December 4, the Amsterdam court will announce the amount of compensation Heineken will have to pay to Vergina.

Business Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sky Express flights to Tirana 
ECONOMY

Sky Express flights to Tirana 

Metlen turnover up 3%
ECONOMY

Metlen turnover up 3%

Work about to begin on expansion of Athens International Airport
BUSINESS

Work about to begin on expansion of Athens International Airport

Foreign funds eye 17 startups
BUSINESS

Foreign funds eye 17 startups

Sustainability conference at Niarchos Center
ECONOMY

Sustainability conference at Niarchos Center

SKY express lands Innovation Airline Award for second year in a row
BUSINESS

SKY express lands Innovation Airline Award for second year in a row