ECONOMY BANKING

CBC calls on lenders to cut charges

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has released its 2023 Financial Stability Report, stating that Cyprus’ financial sector remains strong and capable of handling unexpected challenges. Despite this resilience, it emphasizes the need for banks to show greater social responsibility in their pricing and business operations, especially given current economic pressures.

The report highlights that despite significant global challenges – such as two regional wars, sanctions, and issues in the US and Swiss banking sectors – the Cypriot economy continued to grow in 2023. Although the growth rate slowed to 2.5% from 5.1% in 2022, the economy remained adaptable. Inflation dropped significantly to 3.9%, down from 8.1% the previous year, primarily due to restrictive monetary policies from the European Central Bank and rising interest rates.

While the financial sector remains resilient, the CBC warns of challenges arising from high prices and increased lending rates. These pressures particularly affect households with variable-rate loans, as well as businesses facing increased debt levels. Despite a positive trend of decreasing overall debt, these sectors remain vulnerable to economic shocks.

Banking Cyprus

