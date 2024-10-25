Seafarers have it their way

The salary increases were agreed after a three-day strike by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), which, according to coastal shipping company sources, caused the cancellation of the transportation of more than 100,000 passengers, 9,000 trucks and 15,000 cars.

Ferry passengers can now take it for granted that ticket prices will definitely rise significantly as of 2025, following the agreement regarding the increase in seafarers’ wages by 7% over the next two years. This agreement led to the suspension of the strike by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) on Thursday afternoon. Another reason for the expected fare hike is the large fuel surcharges due to a change in the European regulatory framework for emissions.

The salary increases were agreed after a three-day strike by PNO, which, according to coastal shipping company sources, caused the cancellation of the transportation of more than 100,000 passengers, 9,000 trucks and 15,000 cars.

The strike was initially planned for Tuesday and Wednesday and was then extended to Thursday and Friday, but finally, late on Thursday evening, shippers and unions reached an agreement, allowing sailings to resume as normal as of Friday.

The seafarers’ unions, which initially went on strike demanding 12% raises, finally accepted the proposal of the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies, which foresees for 2025 increases equal to inflation plus 2 percentage points, with a guaranteed increase of at least 5%, and for a 2026 increase equal to inflation.

It is noted that from 2010 to date the wages of seafarers appear increased by 12%, compared to 5% of those of the collective agreement of the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE), according to sources in the coastal shipping industry.

Analysts who follow the coastal shipping industry report that annual crew costs for the entire Greek shipping industry amount to approximately 250 million euros, and each percentage point increase leads to a €2.5 million rise in expenses.

Nevertheless, in addition to the increase in the wages of the collective agreement of seafarers, from next year the operating costs of coastal shipping will increase significantly due to changes in the European regulatory framework for fuel and the limitation of carbon emissions.

The cost of fuel, oil and pollution rights in 2024 represents 46% of total operating costs, while the regulatory changes will bring it to 52%, coastal shipping companies say.