ATHEX: Index falls to lows unseen in 2.5 months

Contrary to expectations for a rebound of stocks after three days of decline in a row, the Greek bourse remained on a southbound course on Thursday, with banks leading the way once again.

The early rise was quickly succeeded by more sales of stocks that took the benchmark to its lowest point since August 12, just above the 1,400-point mark. The banks index also sank to a two-and-a-half-month low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,402.60 points, shedding 0.32% from Wednesday’s 1,407.14 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.46%, ending at 3,390.15 points.

The banks index conceded 1.40%, as National declined 2.52%, Piraeus lost 2.43% and Alpha parted with 1.70%, though Eurobank improved 0.50%. Cenergy Holdings grew 3.02% and PPC augmented 1.54%, while Jumbo dropped 2.44% and Ellaktor gave up 1.67%.

In total 36 stocks registered gains, 58 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 120.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €118 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.81% to close at 196.85 points.