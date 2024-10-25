More permits, smaller buildings

Companies in the construction sector are clearly trying to avoid any problems in case they choose to use the benefits of the new construction code. After the decisions of the Council of State and in anticipation of the overall ruling of the plenary of the country’s highest administrative court in the coming weeks, companies active in the building sector have chosen not to make use of the beneficial provisions to increase the area and volume of their buildings.

This is obvious from the last two monthly surveys of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on the course of construction activity: Based on the July data, published on Thursday, in Attica, despite the significant 21.8% increase in the number of building permits for private construction activity, to 720, the area and the volume even more so have not followed a similar course.

The volume points to an annual drop of 20%, to 1.05 million cubic meters, while the area shows a very small increase of 3.4%, to 232,966 square meters. In short, the permits issued are related to buildings of 34% less volume compared to the corresponding period last year, when 591 permits were issued, corresponding to 1.31 million cubic meters.

A similar trend was noted based on the June data: Permits in Attica fell by only 2.5%, to 537 from 551, but the area was reduced by 38.2% on an annual basis, to 117,789 sq.m., and the volume decreased by 52.6%, to 448,889 cubic meters, from 947,307 cubic meters.

The data also demonstrate the magnitude of the problem, as the combined use of the beneficial provisions of the new code had ended up significantly increasing (by 30-40%) the volumes of new buildings, which ultimately led to the complaints and finally to the current situation, where the urban planning services of many municipalities of Attica have either revoked previous permits that they had approved in the past, or have suspended the issuance of any new permits as long as the beneficial provisions are used in order to achieve an increase in the area that can be built.