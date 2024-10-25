ECONOMY

Greece’s economic progress highlighted by deputy minister Christos Dimas at NYU Stern

Deputy National Economy and Finance Minister Christos Dimas highlighted Greece’s progress from 2019 to 2024 in a speech at New York University’s Stern Business School.

Dimas reviewed Greece’s recent economic performance, discussing the government’s goals, challenges, and initiatives aimed at improving living standards, reducing unemployment, raising wages, and curbing tax evasion.

He presented data illustrating Greece’s economic growth, from the debt crisis and capital controls era to its current economic progress, referencing rising investments, reduced public debt, and restored confidence in international markets.

Citing official projections, he outlined expectations for a faster reduction in public debt alongside gains in wages, employment, GDP, and investment. “Greece in 2024 is, on all levels, a better country than it was in 2019,” he noted, adding, “It’s more investment-friendly, digitalized, with better jobs, less unemployment, and lower taxes.”

Dimas also emphasized Greece’s strong ties with the US during a period of global tension, stating that “Greece’s relations with the USA are at their best level ever.”

He additionally underscored the importance of strengthening connections with the Greek diaspora, calling the establishment of the postal vote a “self-evident” priority for the current government.

As part of his visit to New York, the deputy minister held meetings with US academic, scientific, and business leaders, as well as with Greek expatriates, and gave interviews to Greek diaspora media. [AMNA]

Economy

