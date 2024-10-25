ECONOMY

Putin says Turkey’s Erdogan has proposed reviving contacts on Black Sea shipping

File photo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, had proposed reviving contacts on Black Sea shipping but added that he had not yet had time to study the documents.

Putin, speaking to state television, said that Russia is not going to make any concessions over the conflict and that it was premature to talk of any agreements with Kyiv.

He said that Ukraine had already twice rejected Russian ceasefire initiatives but that Russian forces were advancing along the front. [Reuters]

Turkey Russia Shipping Diplomacy

