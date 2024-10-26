Family, climate inspire Greeks’ return

A new survey shows that a growing number of Greeks who left the country during the financial crisis are now returning home, primarily drawn back by family ties and the comfort of familiar surroundings. Nearly 82% of respondents cited family and friends as the main motivation for their return, followed by Greece’s climate and natural environment (62%).

Tax incentives offered by the Greek government had less of an impact, influencing only 14% of those surveyed.

The study, published by Kathimerini and conducted by the National Documentation and Electronic Content Center, surveyed 350,000 returning Greeks. Among other findings, 79% of respondents said that the government’s focus on institutional reforms would likely encourage more expatriates to come back. Another 78% believe that improvements in public infrastructure and government services could support the return of even more Greeks.

In the last decade, Greece saw a significant outflow of young, highly educated citizens – often called the “brain drain” – as the economic downturn eroded opportunities for stable, well-paying jobs. In recent years, however, the Greek government has shifted its focus toward creating a “brain gain” to re-attract those skilled professionals.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has championed this reversal, announcing in 2021 that Greece’s economic trajectory and increasing job opportunities could inspire Greeks to return. However, the survey indicates that this trend is mainly driven by personal and emotional factors rather than government initiatives, with family connections and lifestyle leading the way.

The survey also highlights the demographics of those returning: 72% are men, and the majority are between 35 and 54 years old, with a significant percentage (79%) holding college or advanced degrees. Many returning Greeks have work experience in private sector jobs, while others worked as self-employed professionals abroad. Only 11% had government jobs overseas, while about 60% were in private-sector roles.

Despite the return, the economic picture for these Greeks is still challenging. While 40% report managing financially, 60% are struggling to match their prior standard of living abroad.

Nonetheless, over half (51%) remain optimistic about their future in Greece, even if economic challenges persist. For them, home means more than just a stable income; it’s where their hearts, and families, are.