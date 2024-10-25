ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark tumbles to 11-week low

ATHEX: Benchmark tumbles to 11-week low

The Greek stock market completed an entire week of losses for its benchmark, with its fresh drop on Friday sending the main index below the 1,400-point mark and to lows unseen since August 9. The credit sector was once more at the forefront of sales, before the issue of the third-quarter results and as European concerns about the US election on November 5 increase.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,390.25 points, shedding 0.88% from Thursday’s 1,402.60 points. On a weekly basis it sank 3.69%. 

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.14%, ending at 3,351.54 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.17%.

The banks index dropped 1.30%, as Piraeus parted with 1.93%, National fell 1.40%, Eurobank lost 1.05% and Alpha slid 0.92%. Cenergy Holdings shrank 3.72%, Metlen was down 2.89% and Aegean Airlines conceded 2.40%.

In total 26 stocks obtained gains, 73 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 129.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €120.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.05% to close at 198.92 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
ATHEX: Index falls to lows unseen in 2.5 months
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index falls to lows unseen in 2.5 months

ATHEX: Stocks yield more ground
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks yield more ground

ΑΤΗΕΧ: Banks lead biggest drop in 2.5 months
STOCKS

ΑΤΗΕΧ: Banks lead biggest drop in 2.5 months

ATHEX: Recovery of stocks needs more support
STOCKS

ATHEX: Recovery of stocks needs more support

ATHEX: Local stocks consolidate recent gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks consolidate recent gains

ATHEX: Rebound continues on the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound continues on the bourse

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.