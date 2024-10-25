ATHEX: Benchmark tumbles to 11-week low

The Greek stock market completed an entire week of losses for its benchmark, with its fresh drop on Friday sending the main index below the 1,400-point mark and to lows unseen since August 9. The credit sector was once more at the forefront of sales, before the issue of the third-quarter results and as European concerns about the US election on November 5 increase.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,390.25 points, shedding 0.88% from Thursday’s 1,402.60 points. On a weekly basis it sank 3.69%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.14%, ending at 3,351.54 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.17%.

The banks index dropped 1.30%, as Piraeus parted with 1.93%, National fell 1.40%, Eurobank lost 1.05% and Alpha slid 0.92%. Cenergy Holdings shrank 3.72%, Metlen was down 2.89% and Aegean Airlines conceded 2.40%.

In total 26 stocks obtained gains, 73 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 129.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €120.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.05% to close at 198.92 points.