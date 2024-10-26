ECONOMY

Deposits record small increase in September

Deposits record small increase in September

Deposits placed by households and private nonprofit institutions increased by 330 million euros in September, compared with an increase of €1.035 billion in the previous month, while the annual growth rate decreased to 2.4% from 2.6% in the previous month, according to figures provided by the Bank of Greece on Friday.

Corporate deposits increased by €1.99 billion in the same month, compared with an increase of €366 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 6.2% from 5.4% in August. The monthly net flow of total credit was positive by €2.05 billion in September.

Banking Economy
READ MORE
BoG: Banks better placed to withstand shocks now
ECONOMY

BoG: Banks better placed to withstand shocks now

Bank of Greece identifies systematically important institutions for 2025
ECONOMY

Bank of Greece identifies systematically important institutions for 2025

Bank of Greece reports €19 bln deposit influx since 2021
ECONOMY

Bank of Greece reports €19 bln deposit influx since 2021

BoG: Lenders must improve quality of their portfolios
ECONOMY

BoG: Lenders must improve quality of their portfolios

Greek banks are robust, says NBG board chairman
ECONOMY

Greek banks are robust, says NBG board chairman

Too many ‘zombie’ firms in 2021 weighed on NPLs
ECONOMY

Too many ‘zombie’ firms in 2021 weighed on NPLs

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.