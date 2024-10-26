Deposits record small increase in September

Deposits placed by households and private nonprofit institutions increased by 330 million euros in September, compared with an increase of €1.035 billion in the previous month, while the annual growth rate decreased to 2.4% from 2.6% in the previous month, according to figures provided by the Bank of Greece on Friday.

Corporate deposits increased by €1.99 billion in the same month, compared with an increase of €366 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 6.2% from 5.4% in August. The monthly net flow of total credit was positive by €2.05 billion in September.