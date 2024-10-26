ECONOMY

Auditing services of Attica and Thessaloniki to be unified

The centralized auditing services (ELKE) in the regions of Attica and Thessaloniki will be unified, according to a decision by Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) Governor Giorgos Pitsilis, for the purpose of improving efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of its services.

As of January 1, 2025, the centers of Attica and Thessaloniki will serve as a single auditing entity and carry out tax inspections regardless of the taxpayers’ residence. Attica, Samos, Halkida, Kymi, Kilkis and all subsidiaries to Thessaloniki tax offices will come under the six ELKE, according to the decision.

