Tourists increasingly demand high-quality and authentic experiences

Travelers visiting Greece and its rival destinations – Italy, Spain, Croatia and Turkey – are increasingly demanding and expect high-quality travel experiences, seeking authenticity.

Greece ranks third in visitor satisfaction with its tourism product, ahead of Spain, but behind Italy and Turkey.

However, despite Italy’s higher overall satisfaction, Greece remains a strong contender, especially as travelers’ expectations and actual experiences align closely, notes travel data firm Mabrian.

At the same time, the perceptions that exist about Greece in terms of security and the climate remain competitive, as there are concerns about security parameters in Turkey.

