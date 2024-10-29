Bill on rental tax exemption

The new tax bill that settles a number of issues, such as the tax exemption for empty properties returning to the market, is being put to public consultation this week.

The draft law also includes the complete abolition of the fee for practicing a profession (“telos epitidevmatos”), the extension to 2025 of the VAT exemption for new constructions, the reduction of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) by up to 20% for homes insured against natural disasters, as well as changes to tax returns and the taxation of tips.

Properties closed for at least three years that are rented out and those switching from short-term to long-term renting will enjoy a three-year rental tax exemption if they fulfill some conditions, such as that the lease contract must be for at least three years and the property is not over 120 square meters.

At the same time, the draft law will also include provisions with incentives for mergers and acquisitions, as well as for business transformations. Among the incentives is the transfer of losses to the following years, which does not apply to all businesses.

The issue of the loss and its use to reduce the taxable income of subsequent years is highlighted as one of the disadvantages of the bill in a report by the Tax Foundation.