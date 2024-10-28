Three bidders for government park

Three investment schemes expressed strong interest in the tender for the development of the Andreas Lentakis Governmental Park, worth 421 million euros (plus VAT) and which will include government services and a public park, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) announced on Friday.

They are GEK Terna, the consortium of Avax with Aktor Concessions, and the consortium of Metlen with Intrakat. Phase I of the tender will be completed with the assessment of the bids and the selection of candidates who will move to Phase II.

The project will be carried out through a public-private partnership (PPP), and the concessionaire will build, fund, maintain and operate the new administrative complex of buildings and the urban park for 30 years.

The Governmental Park covers 154,000 square meters and will include an administrative office complex in the old facilities of EVO-PYRKAL, while the large urban park will serve as a source of oxygen for the district of Dafni-Ymittos, in southern Athens.

TAIPED said the project is one of the largest PPP projects ever tendered in Greece, and an emblematic investment with multiple benefits, as it will concentrate all dispersed services in one area.