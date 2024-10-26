Expansion of airport at Paphos

Hermes Airports has submitted a planning application for the expansion of Paphos Airport in southwest Cyprus. As part of the planning consent process, the airport operator has commissioned an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the expansion works.

The expansion is aimed at improving efficiency during peak travel times, enhancing the passenger experience, and supporting Paphos’ growing tourism sector, which could mean a boost for the local economy and more jobs.

A draft of the EIA has been published online to allow public consultation on the project’s environmental implications during both the construction and operational phases. The draft study is available electronically at aeoliki.com.

By law the project owner must conduct public consultations and hold at least one public presentation before finalizing the assessment, allowing local authorities and the public to submit feedback on environmental impacts.

Eastern Paphos Municipality has announced that the public presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 29, at the Timi Municipal District Events Hall at 6 p.m. Comments can be emailed at [email protected] until November 19.