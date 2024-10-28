EU green-lights state grant for Prinos carbon storage unit

The European Commission on Monday approved a 150-million-euro initiative funded through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) for the construction of a carbon storage facility in Prinos in Kavala, northern Greece.

EnEarth Ltd, a Greek subsidiary of Energean plc, an exploration and production company active in the Mediterranean and North Sea, will be the primary beneficiary. The aid will partially finance both onshore and offshore infrastructure required for the carbon storage project.

The facility’s development will occur in two phases, with only the initial phase financed by the current measure.

During this first phase, EnEarth will construct a large-scale pipeline capable of transporting up to 1 million tons of CO2 per year from industrial sources to an offshore storage site. This will set the groundwork for future expansion, which is expected to increase storage capacity to 2.5 million tons annually in the second phase.

The funding will be provided as a direct grant, disbursed in three installments by 2026. The facility is slated to begin its initial operations in 2027 and reach full functionality by 2030.

The project aligns with the country’s climate goals and the European Union’s Green Deal objectives.