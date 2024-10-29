ECONOMY

Greece nominates Harry Theoharis for UNWTO chief

Former tourism minister Harry Theoharis has been nominated as Greece’s candidate for Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Theoharis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the nomination, highlighting the importance of the role. 

“This position paves the way for enhancing Greece’s international image, promoting the values of Greek tourism, and building strategic alliances,” he said. 

“It also offers Greece the opportunity to play an active role in shaping global tourism policy,” added the New Democracy MP.

