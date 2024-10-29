ECONOMY

New digital portal to oversee boat passengers’ rights

A digital portal launched Tuesday provides travelers with essential information about their rights, vessel accessibility and ticket price fluctuations.

The “Passenger Rights” portal, an initiative of the Ministry of Shipping, aims to offer comprehensive resources regarding passengers’ rights in maritime transport and is accessible at passengersynanp.yna.gov.gr

The portal features a “price observatory” tool which has been piloted for the past six months to monitor changes in ferry ticket prices. Insights from this pilot phase have been submitted to the Competition Committee for review.

“The new digital portal is a significant step forward in modernizing the Ministry of Shipping’s services. I am confident that citizens will embrace this initiative and help improve the service through their participation,” said the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Christos Stylianidis.

