ECONOMY

Final list of reduced supermarket products released

Final list of reduced supermarket products released
[File photo]

An updated and expanded list of 362 products whose prices will be lowered was announced by the Development Ministry on Tuesday.

The price reductions range from 5% to 24%, while the price of a total of 600 products will be gradually reduced, according to estimates from the Greek Supermarket Association.

In a statement, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that “the effort to reduce prices and increase the disposable income of citizens continues with unwavering intensity.” 

“By combining oversight with social responsibility and consumer awareness, we are moving forward steadily, standing by citizens, especially those in greatest need,” he added.

Retail Inflation Economy
READ MORE
Supermarkets agree to slash some prices by 6-15%
RETAIL COMMERCE

Supermarkets agree to slash some prices by 6-15%

Supermarket statistics point to food deflation in June, too
GREEK ECONOMY

Supermarket statistics point to food deflation in June, too

Gov’t wants EC intervention on consumer prices
CONSUMER PRICES

Gov’t wants EC intervention on consumer prices

Disappointing Q1 for retail
RETAIL COMMERCE

Disappointing Q1 for retail

Price cuts have taken effect
RETAIL

Price cuts have taken effect

More measures as prices rise
INFLATION

More measures as prices rise

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.