Final list of reduced supermarket products released

An updated and expanded list of 362 products whose prices will be lowered was announced by the Development Ministry on Tuesday.

The price reductions range from 5% to 24%, while the price of a total of 600 products will be gradually reduced, according to estimates from the Greek Supermarket Association.

In a statement, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that “the effort to reduce prices and increase the disposable income of citizens continues with unwavering intensity.”

“By combining oversight with social responsibility and consumer awareness, we are moving forward steadily, standing by citizens, especially those in greatest need,” he added.