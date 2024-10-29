New sheep pox cases reported as outbreak spreads

A total of 27 cases of sheep and goat pox have been confirmed in the past week, as new cases continue to emerge.

According to sources from the Ministry of Rural Development, 27 cases were confirmed as of Friday, while two additional infections have been reported in the villages of Pyrgetos and Keramidi, located in the regions of Larissa and Magnesia respectively.

To date 133 outbreaks have been identified, resulting in the culling of 24,064 animals. Ministry sources indicate that the containment measures are expected to start showing results from this point forward.

With the 10-day livestock movement restrictions ending on Thursday, the ministry plans to reassess the situation and lift restrictions in areas where no new cases are detected.