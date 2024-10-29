ECONOMY

New sheep pox cases reported as outbreak spreads

New sheep pox cases reported as outbreak spreads
[Giorgos Kydonas/IntimeNews]

A total of 27 cases of sheep and goat pox have been confirmed in the past week, as new cases continue to emerge.

According to sources from the Ministry of Rural Development, 27 cases were confirmed as of Friday, while two additional infections have been reported in the villages of Pyrgetos and Keramidi, located in the regions of Larissa and Magnesia respectively.

To date 133 outbreaks have been identified, resulting in the culling of 24,064 animals. Ministry sources indicate that the containment measures are expected to start showing results from this point forward.

With the 10-day livestock movement restrictions ending on Thursday, the ministry plans to reassess the situation and lift restrictions in areas where no new cases are detected.

Agriculture Health
READ MORE
Nationwide ban on livestock movement after PPR outbreaks
ECONOMY

Nationwide ban on livestock movement after PPR outbreaks

EU to also send experts in response to sheep and goat disease outbreak
NEWS

EU to also send experts in response to sheep and goat disease outbreak

Rinderpest detected in herd of goats and sheep in Thessaly
NEWS

Rinderpest detected in herd of goats and sheep in Thessaly

Plan for addicts to farm way out of substance abuse
NEWS

Plan for addicts to farm way out of substance abuse

Probe reveals scheme costing EU millions
NEWS

Probe reveals scheme costing EU millions

Farmers in Athens for talks
THESSALY FLOODS

Farmers in Athens for talks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.