ECONOMY

Government says battle for ‘brain gain’ almost won

Government says battle for ‘brain gain’ almost won
[Shutterstock]

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis referred to the government’s efforts to bring about a so-called “brain gain,” encouraging the return of a generation of young and productive Greeks who had left during the economic crisis, noting during his briefing to the press on Tuesday that this was one “great challenge” that appeared to have been won.

“This is reflected in a new study by the National Documentation Center conducted in October on a sample of citizens who had emigrated during the crisis and returned to Greece in recent years. Based on Eurostat data announced by the Finance Ministry in March 2024, of the 680,000 who had left the country – as calculated by the Bank of Greece – more than 350,000 have now returned – more than half, in other words,” he said.

Employment
READ MORE
Family, climate inspire Greeks’ return
ECONOMY

Family, climate inspire Greeks’ return

Greece’s minimum wage to have grown 46% by 2027
ECONOMY

Greece’s minimum wage to have grown 46% by 2027

Overhaul for foreign workers
EMPLOYMENT

Overhaul for foreign workers

Unemployment down 7.2% in September
ECONOMY

Unemployment down 7.2% in September

Job vacancies up 54% in a year
EMPLOYMENT

Job vacancies up 54% in a year

Kerameus launches talks on new minimum wage framework
ECONOMY

Kerameus launches talks on new minimum wage framework

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.