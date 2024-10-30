ECONOMY

Brussels approves RRF aid for Prinos storage facility

Brussels approves RRF aid for Prinos storage facility

The European Commission said on Monday it had approved a Greek measure to support the construction of a carbon storage facility at Prinos with 150 million euros made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), under EU state aid rules.

The measure contributes to achieving Greece’s climate targets and the EU’s strategic objectives under the European Green Deal, the Commission announcement said.

“The measure notified by Greece will be fully financed by the RRF, following the Commission’s positive assessment of Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the Council. The beneficiary of the measure is EnEarth Ltd, a Greek subsidiary of Energean Plc, an exploration and production company focused on developing resources in the Mediterranean and North Sea,” the press release said.

The aid will partially finance the construction costs of the onshore and offshore infrastructure for the creation of the carbon storage facility. The facility will be deployed in two phases, but only the first one will be financed under the current measure.

Under the first phase, EnEarth will deploy a large-scale pipeline to transport, from the onshore collecting site to the offshore storage site, up to 1 million tons of CO2 per year emitted by industrial players. Upon expansion in the second phase, this will rise to 2.5 million tons of CO2 per year.

Energy
READ MORE
EU green-lights state grant for Prinos carbon storage unit
ECONOMY

EU green-lights state grant for Prinos carbon storage unit

Metlen turnover up 3%
ECONOMY

Metlen turnover up 3%

PPC raises €600 mln from new bond issue
ECONOMY

PPC raises €600 mln from new bond issue

Greece shifting to fixed electricity rates
ECONOMY

Greece shifting to fixed electricity rates

New PPC Blue service for electric car owners
ECONOMY

New PPC Blue service for electric car owners

DEDDIE proposes new measure against electricity theft
ECONOMY

DEDDIE proposes new measure against electricity theft

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.