Pension hike to exceed 13% in last three years

The cumulative increase in pensions over the last three years will significantly exceed 13%, Deputy Labor and Social Security Minister Panos Tsakloglou said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

“As the prime minister announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair, the increase for next year is expected to range from 2.2% to 2.5% and approximately 2 million pensioners will receive it.

The increase will be given with the January pension, which is expected to be paid before Christmas,” Tsakloglou said.

He also emphasized that the government is trying to find ways to support pensioners with a so-called “personal difference,” noting that the one-off social solidarity allowance will again be paid to approximately 700,000 pensioners this year.