Actions in place to boost wine tourism

Deputy Minister of Tourism Elena Rapti met with Chair of the National Wine Tourism Committee Mary Triantafyllopoulou to discuss the growing development of wine tourism in Greece and the Ministry of Tourism’s initiatives to promote and highlight wine routes.

“To strengthen wine tourism in Greece, we are launching actions focused on collaboration among local government, primary production sectors, and tourism professionals to support local communities in creating high-quality and diverse products. In this context, initial steps have already been taken with the establishment of a Visit-Ready Winery Certification,” Rapti stated. 

