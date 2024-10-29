ATHEX: Banks lead stock price recovery

After an entire week of decline, stocks at the Greek bourse showed a significant rebound on Tuesday, not only in prices but also in transaction volume. The recovery of prices was to be expected but the market appeared to be losing steam toward the end of the session, with the benchmark managing to clear the 1,400-point bar but closing near the day’s lows. Banks came off considerable losses all of last week and grew almost 2% on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,401.18 points, adding 0.79% to Friday’s 1,390.25 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.99%, ending at 3,384.82 points.

The banks index improved 1.96%, as National grew 2.98%, Eurobank fetched 2.55%, Alpha advanced 1.54% and Piraeus climbed 0.62%. Athens Airport soared 4.09% and Cenergy Holdings collected 2.57%, while Coca-Cola HBC fell 1.57%.

In total 68 stocks boasted gains, 33 posted losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 181 million euros, up from last Friday’s €129.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.32% to close at 199.55 points.