Space startups skyrocketing in Greece

Interest in space technology solutions is growing in Greece.

During the first three years of operation of the local incubator of the European Space Agency in Greece (ESA BIC Greece), there has been interest registered from more than 10,000 people, 50 completed applications for joining the incubator were submitted, while 17 startups employing more than 90 people were incorporated.

These have increased their turnover by 130% and their jobs by 34%. The incubator is operated by Corallia, a unit of the Athena Research Center, with the support of the European Space Agency, Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance, and others.