Sunlight is growing in France

Olympia Group subsidiary Sunlight Group has completed the acquisition of the entire set of shares of the French subsidiary of Triathlon, by securing the remaining 45%, meaning that the group that specializes in the creation of innovative industrial electric mobility solutions controls 100% of the company in Europe’s second-largest industrial battery market.

Triathlon France is a subsidiary of the German Triathlon Batterien owned by the group of the same name (Triathlon) which Sunlight Group has controlled 100% since July 2023. The French subsidiary develops lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion battery systems for use in electric forklift trucks, pallet trucks and electric industrial vehicles and other electric vehicles.

Through full control of Triathlon France, Sunlight is strengthening its position in France, whose industrial battery market has a value of more than 250 million euros per year. It is estimated, according to analysts, that the value of this market will reach half a billion euros by 2033, showing an annual growth rate of around 5%. In this direction, Sunlight Group has developed a specific plan to further expand its activity and increase its market share in France.

As the Greek group announced on Tuesday, this strategic move allows Sunlight to capitalize on the growing demand for industrial mobility and logistics solutions in France, which is supported by significant investments in renewable energy and sustainable production.

With the completion of the acquisition, the succession in the company’s management is planned, marking the beginning of a new chapter. At the same time, the acquisition of 100% of Triathlon France is expected to strengthen its activity in the local market, effectively meeting the growing needs of French customers, while at the same time expanding its presence at national level. The company’s deep expertise in lithium battery technology provides a significant competitive advantage, while its strong customer network includes leading French industries, from the luxury goods sector to car manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The role of managing director in the French subsidiary has been taken by Arnaud Bondelu, replacing Patrick Kuster, who has decided to leave the company after 15 years.