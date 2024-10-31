InvestGR Forum returns to Athens Conservatoire

The 8th InvestGR Forum 2025: “Greece, Regional Leader” will take place on July 15, 2025, at the Athens Conservatoire, its organizers announced on Wednesday.

The InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece is organized by Public Affairs and Networks, for the eighth consecutive year, and deals exclusively with foreign investments in Greece and the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination.

EY Hellas and JTI Hellas are continuing as strategic sponsors of the InvestGR Forum this year. As part of the strategic partnership with EY Hellas, the first presentation of the EY research, “Attractiveness Survey, Greece 2025,” on the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination, will be made and analyzed at the forum. There will also be discussion panels on the key sectors attracting foreign investment to the country, as well as discussions with prominent political figures, academics and experts, from Greece and abroad.

InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos, said: “The debate on how to attract more and quality investments to Greece is always timely, as well as critical for the development of the Greek economy. The 8th InvestGR Forum 2025: ‘Greece, Regional Leader’ will, for the eighth year, provide a platform for sober and fruitful dialogue between all stakeholders, this time focusing on the growing role of Greece as a regional leader.”