Feminin Pluriel Greece, a new initiative for women in business and part of Global Femenin Pluriel, is launching conference, titled “Women Heroes,” at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (7 Akadimias) from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Speakers will include Labor and Social Insurance Minister Niki Kerameus. Visit fenichatziathanasiadou.gr for details.