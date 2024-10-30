ATHEX: Benchmark drops near 3-month lows

Sellers returned with a vengeance on Wednesday at the Greek stock market, following Tuesday’s recovery of prices. Stocks took a tumbling, led by banks, in line with most other eurozone bourses that also suffer sudden losses on the day. The prospect of a complicated outcome of the US election next week and the news of the floods in Spain aggravated the atmosphere in the markets, with the Athinon Avenue benchmark dropping to lows unseen in almost three months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,381.83 points, shedding 1.38% from Tuesday’s 1,401.18 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.28%, ending at 3,341.35 points.

The banks index fell 1.99%, as Alpha sank 3.66%, Piraeus gave up 3.42%, Eurobank lost 1.40% and National parted with 1.02%. Motor Oil slumped 4.11% and Ellaktor dropped 3.34%, but Metlen rose 1.23%.

In total 13 stocks secured gains, 88 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 134.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €181 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.41% to close at 196.73 points.