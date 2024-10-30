US Ambassador stresses importance of American investments

Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos (right) accompanied by the President and CEO of Elefsina Shipyards Panagiotis Xenokostas (left) and the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsounis (center) at the ONEX Shipyards in Elefsina. [AMNA]

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis highlighted, on Wednesday, the importance of American investments in Greece, underscoring the United States’ commitment to supporting and expanding its economic footprint in the country.

Tsounis, who visited the ONEX Shipyards in Elefsina, west of Athens, with the Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos and other officials, stated that the US is committed to continually supporting and strengthening its investments in Greece.

He highlighted a recent $125 million investment at the Elefsina shipyards as a significant contribution to advancing the sector’s development and reinforcing the economic partnership between the two nations.

Investments in the shipbuilding industry are of strategic importance, Theodorikakos, Greece’s development minister, underlined during the visit to the Elefsina shipyards.

In 2020, Onex Elefsis Shipyards, a subsidiary of Onex Shipyards, reached an agreement to acquire the Elefsina shipyards, the second-largest shipyard in Greece. This acquisition was facilitated through a rehabilitation plan modeled after the successful turnaround of Onex Neorion Shipyards on Syros.

