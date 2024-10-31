Athens Airport turnover tops half a billion euros in January-September

Athens International Airport (AIA) showed a significant increase in its fundamentals in the January-September period.

On a year-on-year basis, the company increased its total turnover by 9.8%, to 509 million euros, thanks to the 13.3% increase in passenger traffic (24.6 million people) and the successful commercial development contributing to strengthening both aviation and non-aviation (retail, parking etc) activities.

Revenue and other income from aviation activities increased by 8.5% to €387.7 million in the year’s first nine months, year-on-year.

Last week AIA secured funding of €806 million, through the conclusion of a loan with Alpha Bank.