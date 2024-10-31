ECONOMY INVESTMENTS

Shipyard investments become ‘strategic’

Shipyard investments become ‘strategic’
[Intime]

Investments in the shipbuilding industry will be considered of strategic importance, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Wednesday during his visit to Elefsis Shipyards, close to Piraeus. He added that the shipbuilding industry will offer more opportunities for safe employment for young people who want to work and produce in this area.

During his visit to the shipyard, the minister met with the founder and managing director of ONEX Technologies, Panos Xenokostas, as well as US Ambassador George Tsunis, “whose contribution was a catalyst for the implementation of the large investment made in the shipyards,” the ministry commented.

Theodorikakos stated that “the shipbuilding industry, the blue economy of our country, is at the center of the new production model. It is not possible for a country like Greece, which is a powerful naval power, not to have an equally powerful shipbuilding and ship repair industry. That is why the government supports the new plan for the shipbuilding industry.

“ONEX, which took over the shipyards that are now operating normally just 18 months ago, has achieved a turnover at the two shipyards that is expected to exceed 120 million euros in 2024. It is crucial that 450 workers work and are paid normally,” he added.

Investments Economy
READ MORE
Logistics attracts investment interest
ECONOMY

Logistics attracts investment interest

Attracting major investments
GREEK ECONOMY

Attracting major investments

Italgas unveils 1 billion euro investment plan for Greece
ECONOMY

Italgas unveils 1 billion euro investment plan for Greece

Hatzidakis: Great strides in investment
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Great strides in investment

AmCham roundtable focuses on investment in tourism and property
INVESTMENTS

AmCham roundtable focuses on investment in tourism and property

Growing startups looking for funding and mergers
ECONOMY

Growing startups looking for funding and mergers

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.