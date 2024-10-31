Shipyard investments become ‘strategic’

Investments in the shipbuilding industry will be considered of strategic importance, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Wednesday during his visit to Elefsis Shipyards, close to Piraeus. He added that the shipbuilding industry will offer more opportunities for safe employment for young people who want to work and produce in this area.

During his visit to the shipyard, the minister met with the founder and managing director of ONEX Technologies, Panos Xenokostas, as well as US Ambassador George Tsunis, “whose contribution was a catalyst for the implementation of the large investment made in the shipyards,” the ministry commented.

Theodorikakos stated that “the shipbuilding industry, the blue economy of our country, is at the center of the new production model. It is not possible for a country like Greece, which is a powerful naval power, not to have an equally powerful shipbuilding and ship repair industry. That is why the government supports the new plan for the shipbuilding industry.

“ONEX, which took over the shipyards that are now operating normally just 18 months ago, has achieved a turnover at the two shipyards that is expected to exceed 120 million euros in 2024. It is crucial that 450 workers work and are paid normally,” he added.