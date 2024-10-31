ATHEX: October posts year’s biggest monthly drop

Coming off a near-three-month low on Wednesday, the Greek bourse tried to stage a reaction to its price decline on Thursday, but the effort appeared only half-hearted. While the majority of stocks closed with gains and the benchmark marginally remained in positive territory, the indexes of large caps and the banks dived into the red again, as October closed with a 4.77% slide for the main index, its biggest monthly decline since September 2023.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,382.68 points, adding 0.06% to Wednesday’s 1,381.83 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.30%, ending at 3,331.38 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.64%.

The banks index declined 0.09%, on Eurobank shedding 0.58%, Piraeus dropping 0.35% and National easing 0.14%, while Alpha advanced 0.69%. Lamda Development fetched 2.92%, Helleniq Energy earned 2.76% and Autohellas rose 2.71%, as OTE sank 3.68%.

In total 64 stocks posted gains, 40 sustained losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 148.1 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €134.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.15% to 196.44 points.