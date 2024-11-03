ECONOMY TAXATION

Taxis under the spotlight of the tax administration

AADE inspectors will go out on the streets from Monday, stopping any taxis that have not put in place the special sticker that informs the passenger public that they can now pay the amount for their journey by card.

The three-week deadline for the sticker on taxis, on the rear right window of the vehicle, expired last Tuesday, and those found not to have put it up will be asked to pay a fine of 1,000 euros.

As reported by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, in the event that in a taxi the driver claims that the POS is not working, or that they do not have a POS, then the passenger does not have to pay, and can get out of the vehicle and leave.

