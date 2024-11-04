ECONOMY

Conferences on demographics, shipping and sustainability

Population dynamics: The Crete Center of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Delphi Economic Forum and the Municipality of Hania are organizing on Monday the first Forum on Population Dynamics and Economic Prosperity, at the Center of Mediterranean Architecture in Hania. The event is also available through live streaming on populationdynamics.gr.

Maritime forum: The fourth Annual Capital Link German Maritime Forum will take place on Wednesday in Hamburg, Germany. The event is held in partnership with DNV and with the support of the German Shipowners’ Association (VDR) and the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers’ Association. Find out more at capitallink.com.

Crete and sustainability: The Olympia Forum NGO and the Regional Authority of Crete are organizing this Saturday the second “Choose Greece – Choose Crete” conference at the Hellenic Mediterranean University in Iraklio, focusing on sustainable development. For more info visit choosegreece.gr.

