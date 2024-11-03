Interventions on local government funding outlined

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis outlined a number of interventions related to local government funding and budgets at the annual general assembly meeting of the union of municipalities in the Attica Region (PEDA) on Friday.

The measures are being implemented by the Economy and Interior ministries.

They include a 36% rise in the central independent funding allocated to municipalities, compared to 2019. The total allocated to municipalities rose from 1.8 billion euros in 2019 to €2.5 billion now.

A new regular subsidy to all Greek municipalities in 2024 came to €145 million, of which nearly €36.5 million related to local authorities in the Attica region. Following consultations with the Interior Ministry, municipalities will receive €90 million to settle outstanding debts, while some €25 million have already been given to municipalities to settle obligations stemming from court rulings.

Moreover, there are emergency subsidies of nearly €500 million to all Attica municipalities as of 2019, with another €23 million for recent natural catastrophes and nearly €5.7 million for fire protection in 2024.

A 27% increase of the Public Investments Program budget is also foreseen for covering, among others, projects municipalities have completed, as well as a plan allowing debtors to municipalities and their agencies to pay their obligations with up to 60 installments, along with special provisions for vulnerable debtors.