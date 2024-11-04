Aktor unveils growth plan through 2030

Thrivest, the holdings company owned by Dimitris Bakos, Giannis Kaimenakis and Alexandros Exarchou, for Intrakat, now renamed Aktor, is planning acquisitions and investment of 2 billion euros, and development in fields such as RES, real estate and PPP, the group’s managing director, Alexandros Exarchou, tells Kathimerini.

“We aim for turnover of €3.2 billion in 2030, strong operating profits of over €430 million and the diversification of our income and portfolio. The next five years offer the right ground for our development, as major projects and investments in energy, concessions and PPPs, and Recovery Fund projects are imminent,” he says.