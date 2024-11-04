ECONOMY BUSINESS

Aktor unveils growth plan through 2030

Aktor unveils growth plan through 2030

Thrivest, the holdings company owned by Dimitris Bakos, Giannis Kaimenakis and Alexandros Exarchou, for Intrakat, now renamed Aktor, is planning acquisitions and investment of 2 billion euros, and development in fields such as RES, real estate and PPP, the group’s managing director, Alexandros Exarchou, tells Kathimerini.

“We aim for turnover of €3.2 billion in 2030, strong operating profits of over €430 million and the diversification of our income and portfolio. The next five years offer the right ground for our development, as major projects and investments in energy, concessions and PPPs, and Recovery Fund projects are imminent,” he says.

Business
READ MORE
Multinationals buy from Barba Stathis
BUSINESS

Multinationals buy from Barba Stathis

Telekom keeps investing ‘more than competitors’ 
ECONOMY

Telekom keeps investing ‘more than competitors’ 

New set of buyers for OTE’s Romania arm
BUSINESS

New set of buyers for OTE’s Romania arm

Piraeus Bank sees record profit in January-September
ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank sees record profit in January-September

Competition watchdog approves Thriasio deal
ECONOMY

Competition watchdog approves Thriasio deal

Athens Airport turnover tops half a billion euros in January-September
BUSINESS

Athens Airport turnover tops half a billion euros in January-September

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.