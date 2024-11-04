Cypriots fans of traveling abroad

More than half of Cyprus’ population traveled abroad last year, marking a 4% increase from 2022, according to officials statistics.

The official population of the Republic of Cyprus in the 2021 census was just over 923,000, and 484,365 residents took at least one overnight trip, compared to 446,633 in 2022, Cyprus’ Statistical Service (CyStat) reported.

Total travel spending by Cypriot residents, both within Cyprus and abroad, reached 2.23 billion euros in 2023, marking an 8.4% increase from 2022.

The number of domestic trips decreased by 7.4% in 2023, totaling 1,564,359, down from 1,689,154 in 2022. Of these, 98.1% were for personal reasons, such as leisure, family visits, health-related travel or pilgrimages, while only 1.9% were for business.

Hotel-like accommodations, including campsites and hostels, were the preferred stay for 54.2% of domestic trips, while 45.8% stayed in non-rental properties, such as their own or family homes.

Trips abroad soared by 35.6% in 2023, with Cypriots taking 1,674,725 trips compared to 1,234,615 in 2022. Around 85.7% of these trips were for personal purposes and 14.3% for professional obligations.