Mitsotakis pledges tax relief for households and businesses

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his government’s commitment to “gradual, fiscally sustainable tax cuts,” enabled by increased state revenue from economic growth, GDP gains, debt reduction and a crackdown on tax evasion.

In a Sunday social media briefing, he credited the Independent Authority for Public Revenue’s digital tools, such as myData and cash register-POS integration, for “significant progress” in reducing tax evasion.

Mitsotakis also announced that a new tax bill under consideration includes 12 relief measures for households and businesses in 2025, adding that economic growth and improved revenues will “expand the scope of our social policy.”

