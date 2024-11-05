ECONOMY

UniCredit says to merge Romanian unit with Alpha Bank Romania

UniCredit says to merge Romanian unit with Alpha Bank Romania
Unicredit logo is seen in this illustration taken March 12, 2023. [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Italian bank UniCredit said it expected to be able to merge the Romanian business of Greece’s Alpha Bank into its own local subsidiary in the second half of next year, after closing the acquisition on Monday.

UniCredit and Alpha said in a joint statement they had finalized a deal they struck a year ago, which made UniCredit the biggest investor in the Greek rival, having received all necessary approvals.

In October 2023, UniCredit acquired from Greece’s bailout fund a 9% stake in Alpha. It also bought from Alpha 90% of the Greek group’s Romanian subsidiary, Alpha Bank Romania, for 255 million euros in cash plus a 9.9% stake in UniCredit Romania.

The merger of Alpha Bank Romania into UniCredit Bank Romania will create the third banking group by assets in the country, UniCredit and Alpha said. [Reuters]

Banking Italy
READ MORE
Piraeus Bank sees record profit in January-September
ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank sees record profit in January-September

Cyprus bank boost from ECB rate cuts
BANKING

Cyprus bank boost from ECB rate cuts

Expansion of IRIS transactions
BANKING

Expansion of IRIS transactions

Deposits record small increase in September
ECONOMY

Deposits record small increase in September

CBC calls on lenders to cut charges
BANKING

CBC calls on lenders to cut charges

BoG: Banks better placed to withstand shocks now
ECONOMY

BoG: Banks better placed to withstand shocks now

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.