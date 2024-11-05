ECONOMY

Ministry underlines need to improve energy efficiency

The Environment and Energy Ministry’s leadership underlined on Monday the need to improve the efficiency of energy conservation programs in order to achieve the ambitious energy planning goals with the funds available, at the Green Deal 2024 conference organized by the Technical Chamber of Greece.

As Deputy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou noted, the funds available from the NSRF, the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the Island Decarbonization Fund, as well as the social climate fund expected in 2026, in order to support vulnerable households and businesses, amounts to 6.25 billion euros.

She reminded that €2 billion has already been allocated for the replacement of less energy-efficient household appliances, water heaters, the installation of photovoltaics etc. 

