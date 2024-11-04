ATHEX: Traders show wait-and-see attitude

Athinon Avenue was unable to find a clear direction on Monday, and the week’s first session ended with the benchmark virtually unchanged. Shrinking turnover revealed that most traders are holding their fire to see the results of the US presidential election and the two-day meeting of the Fed, both of them this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,390.65 points, adding just 0.01% to Friday’s 1,390.49 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.10%, ending at 3,362.99 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.33%.

The banks index improved a healthier 0.38%, as Piraeus grabbed 1.93%, Eurobank fetched 1.09% and Alpha edged up 0.04%, while National gave up 0.89%. OPAP declined 2.80%, Cenergy Holdings parted with 2.12%, Ellaktor dropped 1.83% and Aegean Airlines lost 1.46%.

In total 44 stocks secured gains, 56 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last eight weeks, amounting to 66.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s €111.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.14% to close at 193.88 points.