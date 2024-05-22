ENERGY ELECTRICITY

Higher RES levy set to weigh on electricity bills

Higher RES levy set to weigh on electricity bills

The Ministry of Environment and Energy is considering increasing the fee paid by consumers through electricity bills toward renewable energy sources (ETMEAR) in order to deal with the deficit of the Special RES Account (ELAPE) before the situation is completely derailed.

Every month the ELAPE deficit is swelling and, according to the most recent unofficial estimates of the Renewable Energy Sources Administrator (DAPEEP), at the end of 2024 it is expected to exceed 600 million euros, against a forecast of €449.8 million in March and €167 million at end-2023. This is due to the de-escalation of wholesale electricity rates.

