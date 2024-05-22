Cyprus LNG terminal talks go on

The project {for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Cyprus is still on, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday, noting that he cannot elaborate on the matter, since discussions are still in progress.

Attending the 35th Annual General Assembly of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber in Limassol and responding to a reporter’s question referring to a “disaster” after the meeting he had on Monday afternoon with the Chinese ambassador on the subject, the president assured, “There is an ongoing discussion about which at this stage I do not want, nor is it appropriate, to say anything publicly.”

“We are discussing with a single objective, to implement a project of strategic importance for the Republic of Cyprus, which has already been delayed, [since] two extensions have already been granted,” he said.

Christodoulides noted that, if necessary, there will be several meetings on the issue. “We are approaching this discussion with a view, on the one hand, to implementing a strategically important project of the Republic of Cyprus and on the other hand to safeguard the interests of the state,” he added.