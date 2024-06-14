Offshore wind farm review

The Energy Ministry is shifting from the shrinking and relocation of offshore wind farms to the definitive exclusion and transfer to a later stage of development, in order to prevent the relevant development program from becoming a field of conflict, leading to major delays.

For Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, the utilization of the country’s rich offshore wind potential is a priority and a personal challenge, and the directions he has given to EDEYEP as the competent body, the very day after the European elections, is to speed up the redesign of the program so that it gets on track and starts running, giving priority to areas where there is no reaction.

Taking into account the directions of the minister, EDEYEP will probably complete the redesign of the areas during the weekend.

According to information, the Diapontia islands in the Ionian Sea remain permanently out of planning (midterm and long-term) after the reactions of the local communities and agencies of the wider region, while the two regions northeast of Crete (Crete 2a and Crete 2b) are coming out of the first phase of development of the national program and are postponed to after 2032, probably after 2035.