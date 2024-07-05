ENERGY INTERCONNECTION

Cyprus link risks losing EU funding

Cyprus link risks losing EU funding

Cyprus’ Energy Minister George Papanastasiou expressed concerns over the potential withdrawal of a 657-million-euro subsidy by the European Commission for the electricity interconnection between Cyprus and Greece, known as the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI).

This comes in response to a decision by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) to impose a fee on Cypriot consumers starting January 2025, aimed at helping the project’s implementing body, Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), recover construction costs of €1.9 billion.

At the annual general meeting of the Electricity Market Association, Papanastasiou revealed that the European Commission reacted negatively to CERA’s decision, suggesting it could jeopardize the project’s sustainability. He noted that ADMIE also expressed concerns about the project’s viability.

“My primary concern is the European Commission’s reaction. They are providing the €657 million subsidy as part of their initiative to establish a unified electricity grid across Europe,” Papanastasiou said. “If the Commission withdraws this funding, the project is essentially dead,” he warned.

Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek nod for interconnector with Cyprus
ENERGY

Greek nod for interconnector with Cyprus

Tech giants eye project in Cyprus
ENERGY

Tech giants eye project in Cyprus

Power link to cut costs for Cypriots
ENERGY

Power link to cut costs for Cypriots

Cyprus LNG terminal talks go on
ENERGY

Cyprus LNG terminal talks go on

US DFC expresses interest in participating in Great Sea Interconnector project
ENERGY

US DFC expresses interest in participating in Great Sea Interconnector project

Cyprus rejects Chevron’s ‘Aphrodite’ plan
ENERGY

Cyprus rejects Chevron’s ‘Aphrodite’ plan