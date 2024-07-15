PM convenes emergency meeting on energy price discrepancies

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to address discrepancies in energy prices.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will include officials from the Climate and Energy Ministry.

The Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAE) is also monitoring day-to-day fluctuations in wholesale energy prices.

According to Kathimerini, RAE has requested a detailed report on hourly offers submitted by electricity providers to the Energy Exchange Group, the designated moderator of electricity prices.

RAE officials told Kathimerini they are unable to regulate the pricing but are concerned about potential profiteering. “If the operational cost of a unit is ten euros and the offer is four or five hundred euros, that cannot be justified,” they said.