ENERGY ENERGY

ADMIE offers new data on Cyprus link

ADMIE offers new data on Cyprus link

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) presented new data to the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (RAEK) on Monday, regarding the comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of the Cyprus-Greece (Crete) electrical interconnection project, known as the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI).

ADMIE analyzed the new findings to the regulator’s leadership, requesting a re-evaluation of the authority’s prior decision.

On July 2, RAEK had rejected ADMIE’s proposal for the “recognition of reasonable return and revenue and recovery during the construction period” of the project, deeming it more appropriate to make such a decision only after the commencement of the interconnection’s commercial operations.

Following the explanations by ADMIE Chairman and CEO Manousos Manousakis, RAEK must now decide, based on the new data, whether to amend its initial decision.

According to sources, ADMIE needs to issue a final directive to the French company Nexans to proceed with the cable construction connecting Cyprus to Crete by the end of August. RAEK is expected to make a decision before this deadline.

Cyprus Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
September verdict for Cyprus power link
INTERCONNECTION

September verdict for Cyprus power link

Obstacles to Cyprus’ EU grid connection
ENERGY

Obstacles to Cyprus’ EU grid connection

Greek nod for interconnector with Cyprus
ENERGY

Greek nod for interconnector with Cyprus

Tech giants eye project in Cyprus
ENERGY

Tech giants eye project in Cyprus

Power link to cut costs for Cypriots
ENERGY

Power link to cut costs for Cypriots

Cyprus LNG terminal talks go on
ENERGY

Cyprus LNG terminal talks go on