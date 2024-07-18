ENERGY FINANCE

Levy on power companies, subsidy for consumers announced

[AMNA]

The Ministry of Environment and Energy and the special adviser to the prime minister on energy matters, Nikos Tsafos, confirmed on Wednesday a series of extraordinary measures aimed at dealing with exorbitantly high energy costs.

They include the immediate enactment of an extraordinary special levy per thermal megawatt-hour in favor of the Energy Transition Fund for gas-fired power generation companies. The duration of the measure will be at least two months, while for the first application the reference month is July.

The amount collected will subsidize electricity consumers who are contracted to floating power rates (green and yellow) in August.

